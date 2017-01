Published Monday, January 30, 2017 at 1:10 pm

The Boone Chamber of Commerce hosted Mountaineer Quick Lube’s grand opening on Wednesday, January 25. Mountaineer Quick Lube is located at 1505 US Hwy 421-S in Boone.

General Manager Brad Wilson, who has 18 years of experience in the car business, cut the ribbon at the grand opening.

Mountaineer Quick Lube offers oil services, window tinting, paintless car dent repairs, car accessories and other general car care services.

