Cha Da Thai: New Restaurant Hours for Boone’s Favorite Thai Place in 2017

Published Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4:34 pm

Want to celebrate the New Year with food from the High Country’s favorite Thai restaurant, Cha Da Thai? If so, be sure to note a change in its schedule that will take effect on Jan. 1.

Owned and operated by Laos native Bounthanh Sisoukrath and her family, Cha Da Thai brings authentic Thai food to the downtown Boone community in its location on Howard Street. Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, Pad Nam Prik Pao, Tom Yum, Tom Kha, Kaeng Daeng, Kaeng Paneng — name your favorite Thai dish and you can probably find it at Cha Da Thai.

The restaurant will undergo a change in schedule starting Sunday, Jan. 1, and will be open six days a week.

Check out the new hours at Cha Da Thai:

Mondays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner from 5-10 p.m.

Tuesdays: Closed all day.

Wednesdays through Fridays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner from 5-10 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner from 5-10 p.m.

During the winter months, Bounthanh says the restaurant may close up to an hour early in the event of inclement weather. If the weather’s bad, give them a call for updates on closings.

Cha Da Thai is located at 173 Howard St. in downtown Boone. Call 828-268-0434 for more information and read our business spotlight.

