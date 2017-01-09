Blowing Rock Council Meets Tuesday: Resolution Honoring Sampson Fire Responders & More

Published Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:50 am

The Blowing Rock Town Council will meet for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Town Hall, located at 1036 Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. See the meeting’s agenda below.

CALL TO ORDER

Mayor J.B. Lawrence

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

December 13, 2016 Regular Council Meeting and Closed Session Minutes

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS AND REPORTS

Welcome of New Town Manager, Ed Evans

Speaker: Mayor J.B. Lawrence

Ed Evans plans to attend the meeting as an audience member. His official start date will be Monday, January 23, 2017

Highway 321 Valley Boulevard Construction Update

Speaker: Kipp Turner, Maymead Construction

Speaker: Mayor J.B. Lawrence

Employee Service Awards

Speaker: Scott Fogleman, Town Manager

CONSENT AGENDA

Speaker: Scott Fogleman, Town Manager

Speaker: Nicole Norman, Finance Officer

Various tax adjustments over time become apparent and present themselves in the form of requests for releases (adjustments) and refunds. There are currently two tax releases totaling $850.90 and three tax refunds totaling $1,013.29 that have been identified for Council approval.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

No public hearings are currently scheduled.

DISCUSSION AGENDA

Speaker: Jennifer Brown, Parks and Recreation Director

The Blood Sweat and Gears Events, Inc. has requested approval of Saturday September 16, 2017 for the Blowing Rock Fall Classic bike race. The event as proposed will begin and end on Park Avenue. This will be the third year of this race.

Speaker: Jennifer Brown, Parks and Recreation Director

The Blue Ridge Conservancy has requested approval of their 18th annual Blowing Rock Mayview Madness 5K/Fun Run road race on Saturday, September 23, 2017. The Fun Run will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Park Avenue and continue on Laurel Lane to Clark Street, loop around Davant Field and then return to the finish at the rear of Memorial Park. The proposed route of the 5K Road Race will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the rear of Memorial Park, continue up to the Mayview area, follow Hwy 221 to Clark Street and finish at Bistro Roca.

SPEAKERS FROM THE FLOOR

Prior to the meeting, anyone wishing to speak shall complete an index card supplied by the Town Clerk, on which they will provide their name, address, telephone number and the topic they wish to address. In deference to all who wish to speak, each speaker will be asked to limit his or her comments to no more than three (3) minutes.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

An executive session is currently planned.

ADJOURNMENT

