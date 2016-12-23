Festival of Lights: Swing by to See the Sparkling Displays at Chetola Resort

Published Friday, December 23, 2016 at 9:00 am

One of the High Country’s favorite bright and shining holiday traditions awaits you at Chetola Resort!

Drive through the resort grounds anytime between now and Jan. 29 to enjoy the Festival of Lights, which features thousands of sparkling displays. The winter wonderland is created every year by the grounds crew at Chetola and brings all the magic of the holiday season to life every day as the sun sets.

The resort is always open to the public, so bring the kids and your whole family for a tour of this year’s Festival of Lights. As you drive or stroll around Chetola Lake, view glittering ice skaters, “Rudolph” reeling in a big fish, strolling carolers and many more captivating holiday scenes.

The lights are on display through the final day of Blowing Rock Winterfest on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The resort is located at 185 Chetola Lake Drive.

Looking for more information? Call 828-295-5500 or check out chetola.com.

