Friday’s WinterFest Snowflake Parade to Celebrate Another Camelia Bowl Win for the Mountaineers

Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm

By Bailey Faulkner

Come out and celebrate the winter season and ASU’s historic second consecutive Camellia Bowl victory at this year’s Appalachian State WinterFest Snowflake Parade in downtown Blowing Rock. The parade will take place tomorrow from 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. and feature student-athletes, faculty, staff, and other Yosef supporters from the High Country.

Last year, coach Scott Satterfield and the App State football program, along with Chancellor Dr. Sheri Everts and director of athletics Doug Gillin, took to the streets in celebration of its Camellia Bowl win over Ohio University.

“Last year’s WinterFest was great and we expect it to be as great this year or better,” Blowing Rock Events Director Billie Rogers said.

“Overwhelmed” by its reception last year, the program will return Friday as two-time Camellia Bowl champions after its win over the Toledo Rockets in December.

This year, ASU will bring entries from its various colleges and programs to the parade. In response to momentum from a second Camellia Bowl victory and interest from Blowing Rock’s residents, this year’s parade will be limited to 100 entries.

In addition to ASU’s entries and football program, hayrides and other spectator-friendly attractions will take part in the parade.

With the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. this year, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy downtown Blowing Rock’s winter lighting.

“When you add the parade and the lighted entries, the town will be gorgeous,” Rogers said.

Art lovers should plan on arriving early this year. At 5 p.m., the town will hold a mural unveiling on the backside of the Firehouse, located on Wallingford Road across from the Blowing Rock American Legion Hall.

With months of planning and a possibility for light winter weather, this year’s Appalachian State WinterFest Snowflake Parade is looking like one for the books.

The parade will begin at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum at 159 Chestnut Street. The event is free to the public.

If you have any questions, you can contact the museum at 828-295-9099.

Don’t forget to check out the other events at WinterFest this year. After the parade, Jazz at WinterFest will begin at 7 p.m., featuring the Charlie Ellis Jazz Trio’s final performance. The live performance will take place at the Green Park Inn.

The pre-plunge bonfire party will also begin at 7 p.m. on Friday. The party will take place at the Chetola Resort.

Stick around after the Appalachian State WinterFest Snowflake Parade on Friday! WinterFest will continue with events through 3 p.m on Sunday, January 29.

Comments

comments