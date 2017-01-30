ASU Global Medical Training Chapter Teams with Santa’s Toy Box, Donates to High Country Children

Published Monday, January 30, 2017 at 12:41 pm

ASU’s Global Medical Training chapter donated 30 bikes, 25 fishing poles, 50 backpacks, and numerous dolls and other toys to Santa’s Toy Box.

Santa’s Toy Box is a local non-profit organization that provides toys to families in Watauga County that don’t have the means to purchase toys for Christmas. Santa’s Toy Box was able to help over 800 less fortunate children in Watauga County have a Merry Christmas.

The chapter also gave $750.00 to Watauga County Schools, which was used to do holiday adoptions for six students who were not covered by any other means, and for the purchase of 8-10 coats for students.

ASU’s GMT donated 10 fishing poles to Western Youth Network. WYN invests in the lives of children and youth in order to build a better future and a stronger community for the High Country.

The group also donated 9 baskets to OASIS. OASIS (Opposing Abuse with Service, Information, and Shelter) is a non-profit organization serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Watauga, Avery and surrounding counties.

ASU’s GMT is overwhelmed with gratitude towards its community that gave so generously. The chapter would like to thank 4 Forty Four Builders, Bill Ross Construction, CAT of Boone, Curosity Consignment Store, DM Builders, Enterline & Russell Builders, First Security Insurance, Jim Produce, Kelly Bros Tire & Auto, Laurel Ridge Construction, Mountain Kubota, Mountain Lumber, New River Building Supply, Perry Built Construction, Sky House, Venetian by Luxcom of SFL and many other individuals who inspired the group with their donations.

The chapter would also like to thank Watauga County Public Schools, Santa’s Toy Box, Western Youth Network and Oasis for allowing the honor to partner with them.

The Global Medical Training chapter was recently approved at Appalachian State University. GMT has student organizations in various universities, including UCLA, UNC, University of Florida, University of Texas, University of Virginia and many others. Global Medical Training is an international humanitarian organization that provides free dental and medical services to poor communities in Central and South American countries.

The program trains students for its clinics, and students directly participate in hands-on diagnoses and treatments under the supervision of medical professionals. ASU’s GMT chapter will arrange, plan, prepare and raise funds to travel to a foreign country and provide medicine and treatment to poverty-stricken areas lacking access to basic health care. If you have any questions, call 305-525-2101.

